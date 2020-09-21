Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
VIDEO | 04:29
Gov. Gavin Newsom defends his actions to fix California’s troubled unemployment agency
Newsom again blamed payment delays on the crush of claims filed during the pandemic, an influx that overwhelmed the system’s 30-year-old technology.

Sep. 21, 2020
3:35 PM
