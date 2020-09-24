COVID-era Federal Writers Project

Eighty-five years ago, President Franklin D. Roosevelt saved American writers by creating a federal government project to provide jobs for out-of-work writers during the great depression.



Now, writers across the US are facing Depression-era unemployment levels again. Will history repeat itself? Could another project come to pass?



LA Times critic-at-large and UCLA professor David Kipen wrote about that very question and joined us, along with a recent UCLA graduate, Kennedy Hill.