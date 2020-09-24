Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
COVID-era Federal Writers Project
COVID-era Federal Writers Project

Sep. 24, 2020
2:48 PM
Eighty-five years ago, President Franklin D. Roosevelt saved American writers by creating a federal government project to provide jobs for out-of-work writers during the great depression.

Now, writers across the US are facing Depression-era unemployment levels again. Will history repeat itself? Could another project come to pass?

LA Times critic-at-large and UCLA professor David Kipen wrote about that very question and joined us, along with a recent UCLA graduate, Kennedy Hill.
