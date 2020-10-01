LA Times Today: Deadly delays

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The Times found thousands of patients in LA County’s sprawling public hospital system have faced long and sometimes deadly delays to see medical specialists.



Doctors who reviewed medical records for the paper call the findings “deeply troubling.”



LA Times investigative reporter Jack Dolan and LA Times reporter Brittny Mejia broke this story and joined us with more.