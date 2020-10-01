Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
LA Times Today: LAPD’s use of facial recognition under scrutiny
LA Times Today: LAPD’s use of facial recognition under scrutiny

Oct. 1, 2020
12:29 PM
The Los Angeles Police Commission, which sets policy for the LAPD, is reviewing the department’s controversial use of facial recognition software.

The decision comes after an LA Times report revealed for the first time, the scope of the LAPD’s use of this technology—despite the department’s past denials.

LA Times reporter Kevin Rector has been following this story.
