LA Times Today: LAPD’s use of facial recognition under scrutiny

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The Los Angeles Police Commission, which sets policy for the LAPD, is reviewing the department’s controversial use of facial recognition software.



The decision comes after an LA Times report revealed for the first time, the scope of the LAPD’s use of this technology—despite the department’s past denials.



LA Times reporter Kevin Rector has been following this story.