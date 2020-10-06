LA Times Today: Orange County reopens schools

Several public school districts in Orange County have reopened for in-person learning.



With anxiety and lingering health concerns, the reopenings are a major and widely watched test of the county’s ability to safely resume classroom instruction.



LA Times reporting intern Stephanie Lai has been following the story.