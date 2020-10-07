LA Times Today: California’s changing ecosystems

From intense heat to deadly fires, California has been pushed to extremes.



But some of the most alarming evidence of climate change is out of view.



LA Times columnist Steve Lopez wrote about California’s changing ecosystems and why we need to listen to nature’s chorus to reverse it.