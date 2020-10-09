Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 06:07
LA Times Today: California’s zero emissions plan
Share
California

LA Times Today: California’s zero emissions plan

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Oct. 9, 2020
11:36 AM
Share
Last month, Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order requiring all new cars sold in California to be zero-emission vehicles by 2035.

But is the phase out of gas-powered cars really as scary as some people think?

Phil Willon covers California politics for the LA Times and joined us to explain what the governor’s actions mean.
California