LA Times Today: California’s zero emissions plan

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Last month, Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order requiring all new cars sold in California to be zero-emission vehicles by 2035.



But is the phase out of gas-powered cars really as scary as some people think?



Phil Willon covers California politics for the LA Times and joined us to explain what the governor’s actions mean.