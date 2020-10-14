LA Times Today: City Beat - Library programs

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

While the Los Angeles Public Library buildings remain closed to the public, librarians from several branches have come together to create easy and fun programs online.



LA Times City Beat columnist Nita Lelyveld joined us to share all the details.