LA Times Today: Leimert Park revival
Oct. 20, 2020
8:04 AM
The Black Lives Matter movement put a spotlight on the importance of supporting Black-owned businesses and Leimert Park has emerged as a destination for discussion, gatherings and commerce.

Small business owners all along Degnan Boulevard are banding together to build on this new era of vibrancy.
