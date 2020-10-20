LA Times Today: Leimert Park revival
The Black Lives Matter movement put a spotlight on the importance of supporting Black-owned businesses and Leimert Park has emerged as a destination for discussion, gatherings and commerce.
Small business owners all along Degnan Boulevard are banding together to build on this new era of vibrancy.
