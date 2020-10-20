LA Times Today: CASA program helps foster children

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

There are more than 30,000 open child welfare cases in Los Angeles County.



And with thousands of kids in desperate need for foster care, volunteers are needed now more than ever.



L.A. Times City Beat columnist Nita Lelyveld wrote about some of the heroes helping these kids navigate the overburdened system through the CASA Program.