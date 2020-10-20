Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 06:22
LA Times Today: L.A. County district attorney race
Share
California

LA Times Today: L.A. County district attorney race

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Oct. 20, 2020
3:07 PM
Share
The contentious L.A. County district attorney race is intensifying, with millions of dollars pouring in from mega donors.

Incumbent Jackie Lacey is facing challenger George Gascón, a former LAPD officer who later became D.A. of San Francisco.

L.A. Times reporter James Queally talked to us about where the race stands now.
California