LA Times Today: L.A. County district attorney race

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The contentious L.A. County district attorney race is intensifying, with millions of dollars pouring in from mega donors.



Incumbent Jackie Lacey is facing challenger George Gascón, a former LAPD officer who later became D.A. of San Francisco.



L.A. Times reporter James Queally talked to us about where the race stands now.