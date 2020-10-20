LA Times Today: Column One - Discovering the amazing life story of Dr. Good

He was a kindly family doctor in the Southern California community of La Puente - delivering babies, caring for the sick and even making house calls.



But what his patients didn’t know was that his past included one the darkest periods in our world’s history.



L.A. Times’ Kevin Baxter shared the story of Dr. Good.