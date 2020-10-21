LA Times Today: When police abuse social media, the results are explosive

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

With the growth of social media, law enforcement agencies across California are struggling with where to draw the line when officers post controversial content.



Misconduct on social media has led to a number of cops losing their jobs, raising free speech concerns among rank-and-file officers.



LA Times reporter Anita Chabria looked into this complex issue.