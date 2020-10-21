LA Times Today: COVID spread within California prison factories

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

While much of California was shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, correctional authorities kept one operation running: prison factories.



The L.A. Times spoke with more than 30 inmates who worked for pennies an hour, even as the coronavirus spread through the prison factories.



L.A. Times investigative reporter Kiera Feldman joined us with the story.