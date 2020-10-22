LA Times Today: What voters need to know about Prop 15 and Prop 22

Election Day is less than two weeks away. Two of the most heated ballot measures are Props 15 and 22.



If Prop 15 passes, big commercial property owners would no longer be protected by Prop 13’s cap on property taxes.



And under Prop 22, gig workers for companies like Uber and Lyft would not be classified as employees.



LA Times Sacramento bureau chief John Myers has written about both and joined us from our state capitol.