LA Times Today: Calls to restrict police use of projectiles after serious injuries

The LAPD is under scrutiny again over alleged misuse of hard-foam projectiles to disperse crowds.



Critics say officers continue breaking their own rules on the use of these weapons, causing major injuries to people who in many cases say they did nothing wrong.



LA Times reporter Kevin Rector has written about these incidents after the Lakers’ championship win in downtown LA and during this summer’s Black Lives Matter protests.