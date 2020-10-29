Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 00:40
Firefighters rescue barn owl whose wings were singed by Silverado fire
Share
California

Firefighters rescue barn owl whose wings were singed by Silverado fire

The bird is recuperating at an animal hospital, where it must remain until it grows new feathers.

Oct. 29, 2020
11:10 AM
Share
California