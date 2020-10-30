LA Times Today: L.A.'s Bat Man

Like them or not, bats are everywhere in Los Angeles.



There are at least 19 known species here and they play an important role in our ecosystems—providing pest control and reducing disease by eating mosquitoes.



Most of what we know about these winged creatures comes from studying them in the wilderness. But now, there’s a large-scale study of bats in L.A.’s urban core, called the Backyard Bat Survey.