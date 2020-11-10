LA Times Today: Mayor Aja Brown shares details on The Compton Pledge

The coronavirus pandemic has financially impacted so many families here in Southern California. So the city of Compton is helping those in need by launching a project called The Compton Pledge.



Compton Mayor Aja Brown joined us to talk about the project that will give 800 local residents free cash over a two-year period.