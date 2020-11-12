LA Times Today: Allegations of abuse in private ICE detention centers

For years, advocates and detainees have complained about unchecked violence within ICE detention facilities.



Now an L.A. Times investigation found that since 2017, California police received at least 265 calls about abuse in private ICE detention centers, but cases were rarely prosecuted.



LA Times staff writer Andrea Castillo joined us with more on the investigation.