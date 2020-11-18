LA Times Today: Family racially profiled in Torrance

After a 911 caller said a Latino man was kidnapping a white child, police surrounded L.A. history teacher Abel Mata outside of his Torrance home. But the toddler was his grandson.



Abel and his daughter Athena joined us to share their experience.