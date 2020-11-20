LA Times Today: L.A. Food Bank

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Since the start of the pandemic, the L.A. Food Bank has been a lifeline for people in need, distributing more than 111 million pounds of food.



During this time they’ve shifted their focus, with drive through distribution sites and working with more agencies to get food to those who need it most.