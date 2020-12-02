LA Times Today: City Beat: With the 2020 Election behind us, it’s time to open our minds

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The 2020 election is over, and while it may seem that we are still a nation divided, people are coming together to listen and get to know one another despite their differences.



LA Times City Beat columnist Nita Lelyveld joined us with more.