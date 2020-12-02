LA Times Today: Cal State University’s first chancellor of color, Joseph I. Castro

The California State University is the largest four-year public system in the nation with nearly half a million students. And it’s seen an increase in enrollment this year.



With the installation of new CSU chancellor, Dr. Joseph Castro, on January 4th the majority of students in the CSU will see themselves in their leader.



Dr. Castro spoke with us about the state of the CSU moving forward.