LA Times Today: Calabasas father and daughter take part in Pfizer COVID vaccine trial

Pzifer’s coronavirus vaccine could be ready to go by mid-December, offering a glimmer of hope even as cases continue to rise.



The federal government plans to send out more than six-million doses to communities across the US.



A Calabasas father and his teenage daughter, Dan and Kearston Stepenosky, volunteered to be part of the vaccine trials.