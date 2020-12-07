LA Times Today: Amid COVID-19, homeless students form learning pod

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Virtual learning has been an exhausting challenge for some students across the Southland. But for students without a stable home, learning becomes that much more difficult.



The LAUSD has partnered with non-profits to create learning spaces and provide tutors for some children. LA Times staff writer Laura Newberry visited one in Van Nuys.