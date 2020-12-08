LA Times Today: California prisoner unemployment fraud

Major fraud involving COVID-19 unemployment benefits paid to California prison inmates is worse than first thought.



State investigators say they have now identified 400-million dollars in jobless benefits sent to inmates, including prisoners on death row.



LA Times state government reporter Patrick McGreevy joined us with the latest.