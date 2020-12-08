LA Times Today: LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner on getting kids back in class when it is safe to do so.

With coronavirus surging in California, LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner has announced all campuses offering in-person tutoring and special services and outdoor conditioning for athletes will shut down starting Thursday.



The emergency order affects some four thousand students in kindergarten through 12th grade.



In early October, the district slowly started reopening campuses strictly for one-on-one tutoring and later for groups as large as three, as well as services for students with disabilities.



This new closure comes as some parents and critics push for reopening schools.



Superintendent Beutner joined us last week before his new order to talk about his recent L.A. Times Op-Ed in which he made the case for prioritizing education.