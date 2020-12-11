LA Times Today: Animals rescued from California fires find homes

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

It has been a record-breaking year for California as wildfires ravaged the state burning millions of acres.



But what happened to the animals that were injured in the wildfires?



Well, thanks to veterinary care, several will soon be welcomed to new homes.



LA Times staff writer Faith Pinho joined us with more.