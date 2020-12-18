LA Times Today: Magic Castle shaken by allegations of sexual misconduct and racism.

For decades, L.A.’s iconic Magic Castle has been a private clubhouse for the Academy of Magical Arts, with a membership some 5,000 magicians and enthusiasts dedicated to the celebration of the performing art.



But some now say the beloved venue may not be quite what it appears to be.



The Times spoke with 12 people about their allegations of sexual misconduct and discrimination.



LA Times staff writer Daniel Miller joined us with the latest on the investigation.