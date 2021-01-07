Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 00:42
Trump supporters clash with counterprotesters, police in L.A.
Share
California

Trump supporters clash with counterprotesters, police in L.A.

As violence erupted in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, Trump supporters clashed with counterprotesters and police in Los Angeles.

Share
California