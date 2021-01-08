LA Times Today: New California laws 2021

Governor Gavin Newsom signed 372 new laws in 2020, the fewest since 1967. Most took effect on January 1.



A number of them reflect the urgency in addressing COVID-19 guidelines, and long term efforts to root out systemic racism. Others speak to the ongoing questions around worker’s rights and healthcare.



Times Sacramento bureau chief John Myers walked us through some of the highlights.