LA Times Today: Loophole allowed dozens to skip the line for COVID vaccine
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
A since-closed loophole let dozens of people jump the line to get coronavirus vaccines that were meant for L.A. healthcare workers only.
Last week, crowds of people inundated pop-up clinics around the city, attempting to get vaccinated even though they were not healthcare professionals.
LA Times reporters Laura Nelson and Maya Lau joined us with the story.
