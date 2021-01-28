LA Times Today: California exodus intensifies

Many California residents have considered moving out of the state for different reasons - rising home prices, climate concerns among them. For the past several years, more people are leaving than are moving in.



The COVID-19 pandemic seems to have accelerated the exodus.



Former L.A. Times intern Stephanie Lai joined us with the story.