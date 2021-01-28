LA Times Today: Amid COVID-19, will federal aid be enough for LAUSD?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The Los Angeles Unified School District is expected to receive more than one billion dollars from the new coronavirus relief bill.



The second largest school district in the country has approximately 465,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. That breaks down to about $2150 per student.



But as L.A. Times Howard Blume writes: Is it enough to offset all the pandemic costs?