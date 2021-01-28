LA Times Today: For officials, Newsom’s COVID-19 briefings leave questions

For weeks last spring, Governor Gavin Newsom captivated big audiences during his live COVID-19 news conferences on TV and streamed online.



Fast-forward to now: Fewer Californians are watching and some say his briefings leave more questions than answers.



Phil Willon covers state politics for the L.A. Times and wrote about the real-life consequences of Newsom’s messaging.