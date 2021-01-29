LA Times Today: Teaching history as it happens

With millions of students distance learning and connecting from home, teachers have been confronted with a number of changes throughout this past year.



But, the classroom setting isn’t the only thing that looks different. So do lesson plans.



Brianna Davis, a history and government teacher at Rancho Campana High School in Camarillo shares what happened when the violent siege on Capitol Hill unfolded in the middle of class, and her approach to teaching history as it happens.