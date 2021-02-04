LA Times Today: Column One: Creating a pandemic pod for kids amid COVID-19

With millions of students distance learning, kids have been confronted with a number of challenges throughout the past year.



But the lack of social interaction has been especially difficult for preschool-age students.



L.A. Times staff writer Cindy Carcamo wrote a personal story about her own daughter, Cora, and the challenges of creating a pandemic pod.



She joined us to share what she learned along the way.