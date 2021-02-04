LA Times Today: Recall Newsom effort has QAnon, anti-vax ties

The recall effort against the governor has gained mainstream momentum and most of the people signing the petition are everyday Californians.



Now, an L.A. Times investigation finds that groups tied to far-right extremists, science deniers and conspiracy theorists helped early on to collect signatures for the recall campaign.



L.A. Times reporter Anita Chabria writes many people who signed the petition may not have been aware of the campaign’s ties to these extreme elements.