LA Times Today: Corgi crew finds happy ending
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Last year, when a Hollywood couple lost their beloved dog, they were devastated. Then, a friend came across an ad about a homeless man in need of a temporary home for his dog and the couple stepped up to help.
Now, a year after their story was first published, readers have been eager for an update. L.A. Times City Beat columnist Nita Lelyveld joined us with the latest on their unexpected friendship and how one small act of kindness can make a difference.
Now, a year after their story was first published, readers have been eager for an update. L.A. Times City Beat columnist Nita Lelyveld joined us with the latest on their unexpected friendship and how one small act of kindness can make a difference.