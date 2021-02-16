LA Times Today: His dad was a COVID skeptic, but he got vaccinated

Amid conspiracy theories and false information, families across the country have been faced with the tough task of persuading skeptical relatives to get the COVID vaccine.



L.A. Times columnist Gustavo Arellano knows this all too well. He joined us to share a personal story about his dad and his decision to get the vaccine.