LA Times Today: The fight over ‘hero pay’ for grocery store workers

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Since the pandemic began, supermarkets have remained open, serving as a lifeline for many but also putting essential workers and their families at risk.



Now, grocery stores are at the center of a heated battle over whether workers who have kept these businesses going deserve hazard pay.



L.A. Times staff writer Dakota Smith joined us with the latest.