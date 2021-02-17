LA Times Today: Former California governor Gray Davis on the Newsom recall effort

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

After weeks of criticism over California’s vaccine distribution and sudden changes to the state’s stay-at-home orders, Governor Gavin Newsom is now facing his biggest challenge yet–the threat of a potential recall.



Eighteen years ago, former governor Gray Davis faced the same threat and was removed from office. But he believes this time around, it will be a different outcome.



The former governor joins us now to explain why.