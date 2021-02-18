LA Times Today: Column One: Most blind kids can’t read Braille. A competition hopes to change that.
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
From bathroom signs to ATMs, Braille is everywhere. Yet, most blind kids can’t read it. But a Los Angeles based non-profit is changing that.
L.A. Times staff writer Sonja Sharp wrote about the Braille Challenge, the only competition of its kind for students who are blind or visually impaired.
L.A. Times staff writer Sonja Sharp wrote about the Braille Challenge, the only competition of its kind for students who are blind or visually impaired.