LA Times Today: Women faced harassment in Metropolitan Water District apprentice program

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is under serious scrutiny. A number of women have accused management of tolerating sexual harassment and abuse in its workforce.

An L.A. Times investigation found a pattern of such alleged behavior in the water district’s male-dominated apprenticeship program, which is a gateway to lucrative trade jobs.

L.A. Times investigative reporter Adam Elmahrek joined us with more on what he uncovered.
