LA Times Today: Seniors resilient amid COVID isolation
For weeks, residents of Palm Court Retirement Living in Culver City were placed on lockdown because of COVID.
But isolation was no match for these resilient residents. They made the best of it.
L.A. Times columnist Steve Lopez wrote about some of the people he met there, including a Holocaust survivor from whom we could all learn a great deal.
