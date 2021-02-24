LA Times Today: L.A.'s First Lady Amy Wakeland
L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and his wife Amy Wakeland have been together for nearly 25 years.
Wakeland gets credit from many people for helping her husband win the mayor’s office in 2013.
L.A. Times’ Jim Rainey recently spoke with the first lady on several topics, including the unique challenges of the past year.
