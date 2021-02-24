LA Times Today: Charges against protestors dropped after footage hurts law enforcement’s case

Last fall, three protesters faced the prospect of life in prison, after they were charged with trying to derail an L.A. Metro train by prosecutors working under then-D.A. Jackie Lacey.



But soon after newly-elected DA George Gascón took office, he dropped all charges, drawing praise from criminal justice reformers but infuriating some of his own prosecutors.



L.A. Times reporter James Queally wrote about how video evidence played a role in Gascón’s decision and the internal rift it created in the D.A.’s office.