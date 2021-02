LA Times Today: Columnist volunteers at COVID-19 vaccine site to better understand equity issues

Beyond supply and demand issues, the L.A. Times has been looking into COVID-vaccine equity, investigating whether those who qualify for inoculation have access.According to L.A. County public health data, cities where 25 percent or more of the population is vaccinated are in wealthy areas, while in South L.A. and less affluent neighborhoods only nine percent are inoculated.L.A. Times columnist Erika Smith volunteered at the Kedren Community Health vaccine center in South L.A. and spoke to both patients and workers on-site.