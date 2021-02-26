Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 01:07
Video of shooting of Lady Gaga’s dog walker shows attackers went straight for dogs
Share
California

Video of shooting of Lady Gaga’s dog walker shows attackers went straight for dogs

Warning: Video contains graphic content. The video provided to The Times by a neighbor shows the dogs were the target of the attackers who shot dog walker Ryan Fischer.

Share
CaliforniaVideos: Latest